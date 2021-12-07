Homewood rings in the holidays with Christmas parade through town

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday night, Santa Claus will be arriving in Homewood on his red sleigh– a Homewood city fire engine.

He’ll join the hundreds lining the streets to watch the Homewood Christmas Parade. The parade route begins at Central Park and will lead to downtown Homewood on 18th street and finally to city hall.

“It’s a relief with going back to a normal parade with people out and being able to throw candy and kids experiencing what’s normal for a Christmas parade,” said Rusty Holley, superintendent of Homewood Parks and Recreation.

There will be 50 local groups participating in the parade ranging from girl scout troops and high school marching bands, including the Homewood High School and the John Carroll High School marching bands, to martial arts studios and local businesses.

“[It’ll be a] mixture of groups that choose to walk in Santa hats, some will be businesses that walk and hand out pamphlets about their business,” Holley said. “Some people will turn their cars into something and drive it down the street with lights all over it. Then some groups will be kids groups – a martial arts studio, somebody will be doing a demonstration in the truck and the kids that go to that place will be in the back in the trailer.”

Among those local groups, you’ll find some of your favorite CBS 42 Team members spreading the holiday cheer. Storm Team Meteorologist Ashley Gann will be there alongside evening anchor Carly Laing.

Once Santa Claus arrives after being escorted in the fire engine’s cherry picker, he’ll be dropped off at city hall. He will then go inside, take pictures. and will have his ears wide open for Christmas wishes.

The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m.