Happenin’s in the Ham: Weekend fun Sept. 25-26

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) –If you’re looking for fun Fall events in Central Alabama this weekend, look no further!

Curators of fun, cheap and free events in Birmingham, Amber and Russell Hooks, joined the CBS 42 Weekend morning news to share what’s going on in the Birmingham area. The duo run the ‘Happenin’s in the Ham’ social media accounts, which are updated with information on all the activities happening in the Greater Birmingham area.

Homestead Hollow

Sept. 24-26, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

1161 Murphrees Valley Road, Springville

Tickets: Adults $8, Children (3-12) $4

Fiesta Festival

Sept. 25, Noon-8 p.m.

710 20th Street, Birmingham,

Tickets: $10, Children 12 & under are free

Goose Fest