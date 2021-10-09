Happenin’s in the Ham: Weekend Fun Oct. 9-10

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) –If you’re looking for fall fun this weekend, look no further!

Curators of fun, cheap and free events in Birmingham, Amber and Russell Hooks, joined the CBS 42 Weekend morning news to share the hottest events. The duo run the ‘Happenin’s in the Ham’ social media accounts, which are updated with information on all the activities happening in the Greater Birmingham area.

Here’s what’s happening this weekend:

Barber Vintage Festival

Oct. 8-10

Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

6030 Barber Motorsports Parkway, Birmingham, Alabama

Earthbound’s Earthfest

Sunday, 2 p.m.-8 p.m.

Avondale Brewing Company

Bell Center Tailgate Challenge