BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, look no further!

Curators of fun, cheap and free events in Birmingham, Amber and Russell Hooks, joined the CBS 42 Weekend morning news to share some of the most popular events. The duo runs the ‘Happenin’s in the Ham’ website, which is updated with information on all the activities happening in the Greater Birmingham area.

Here are some of the events you can check out this weekend:

HOLI: A Festival of Color

Saturday, 11 a.m. -3 p.m.

Birmingham Museum of Art

FREE

Celebrate Indian culture through music, dance, food, henna, art projects, and gallery exploration.

Magic City Fried Chicken Festival

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Good People Brewing

$10/Kids 12 & under FREE

Open-air festival and competition that combines food, music, family, and community.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade