Happenin’s in the Ham: Weekend fun Dec. 18-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you’re looking for festive fun this weekend, look no further!

Curators of fun, cheap and free events in Birmingham, Amber and Russell Hooks, joined the CBS 42 Weekend morning news to share some of the most popular events. The duo runs the ‘Happenin’s in the Ham’ website, which is updated with information on all the activities happening in the Greater Birmingham area.

Here are some of the events you can check out this weekend:

Saturn Holiday Market

When: Sat, Dec. 18, 12-4 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Location: Saturn Birmingham

Magical Nights: Vulcan’s Holiday Experience

When: Friday-Thursday, Dec. 16-23, 6-8 p.m.

Cost: $4-$6

Vulcan Park & Museum

Harry Potter Christmas Party