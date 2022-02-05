BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you’re looking for festive fun this weekend, look no further!

Curators of fun, cheap and free events in Birmingham, Amber and Russell Hooks, joined the CBS 42 Weekend morning news to share some of the most popular events. The duo runs the ‘Happenin’s in the Ham’ website, which is updated with information on all the activities happening in the Greater Birmingham area.

Here are some of the events you can check out this weekend:

World of Wheels

Friday-Sunday

Location: BJCC

Times vary

Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

Jenni’s and Bluff Park Ice Cream Shop

Rhythm and Brews