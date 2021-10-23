Happenin’s in the Ham: Fall fun Oct. 23-24

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you’re looking for fun fall events in Central Alabama this weekend, look no further!

Curators of fun, cheap and free events in Birmingham, Amber and Russell Hooks, joined the CBS 42 Weekend morning news to share what’s going on in the Birmingham area. The duo runs the ‘Happenin’s in the Ham’ social media accounts and website, which are updated with information on all the activities happening in the Greater Birmingham area.

Here’s what’s happening the weekend of Oct. 23-24:

Magic City Witches Ball

Saturday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m. – Sunday, Oct. 23 1 a.m.

Boutwell Auditorium, 1930 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr Boulevard, Birmingham, AL

Live music and DJ

Pooch Plunge

Sunday, Oct. 24 6 – 9 p.m.

3960 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL (LJCC)

Open swim for dogs

$15/dog ($10 per dog for multiple dogs)

Homewood Witches Ride and Food Drive