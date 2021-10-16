Happenin’s in the Ham: Fall fun Oct. 16-17

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you’re looking for fun fall events in Central Alabama this weekend, look no further!

Curators of fun, cheap and free events in Birmingham, Amber and Russell Hooks, joined the CBS 42 Weekend morning news to share what’s going on in the Birmingham area. The duo runs the ‘Happenin’s in the Ham’ social media accounts, which are updated with information on all the activities happening in the Greater Birmingham area.

Mt. Laurel Fall Fest

Saturday, Oct. 16, 3-8 p.m.

Street fair, shopping, food, live music

5 Mt. Laurel Ave., Birmingham

The Salasa Showdown

Saturday, Oct. 16, 12-4 p.m.

Choose winners of best salsa, guacamole and queso

Cahaba Brewing Company

Tickets $20 at door

The Tall Bike Joust (Redemptive Cycles)