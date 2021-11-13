Happenin’s in the Ham: Deck the Heights, Mac + Cheese Festival and more

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) –If you’re looking for fall fun this weekend, look no further!

Curators of fun, cheap and free events in Birmingham, Amber and Russell Hooks, joined the CBS 42 Weekend morning news to share the hottest events. The duo run the ‘Happenin’s in the Ham’ website, which is updated with information on all the activities happening in the Greater Birmingham area.

Here are some of the events you can check out this weekend:

Deck the Heights

Saturday, Nov. 13

10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Cahaba Heights

Brewzapalooza

Nov. 13 & 14, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

$24 for one-day pass or $40 for a two-day pass

Back Forty Beer Co. (Saturday) and Avondale Brewing Co. (Sunday)

Magic City Mac + Cheese Fest