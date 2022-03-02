BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Each year, the Family Guidance Center of Alabama recognizes two families of the year. The families are nominated by people in the community. During 2021, the Guidance Center recognized two Central Alabama families.

One of those families who earned the title as Family of the Year for 2021 is the Hayes family, of Moody. David and Tonya Hayes, along with their three daughters learned about the honor late last year.

“I think we are a little surprised when we got the phone call. We are honored that people consider our family to be great family,” said Tonya Hayes. “We just feel like we are an average family trying to raise our kids the right way,” said David Hayes.

The Hayes family said they like to do a lot of family activities together. They said those activities range from events at school or the family’s church. They said one of their favorite activities is having pizza and movie night on Friday night. David Hayes is a deacon at Deerfoot Church of Christ. He is also in charge of the men’s retreat and serves as a worship leader. His wife, Tonya, helps keep all the bulletin boards.

“Spend time to learn your kids, know what they like and don’t like so you can spend more time with them and doing activities you like to do,” David Hayes said when asked about what advice he would give young families.

The Family Guidance Center of Alabama is dedicated to helping families through partnering with families, organizations, and communities. The center provides counseling service, early childhood services and others. The center is starting the nomination process for the 2022 Families of the Year. You can find more information about the Center at 334-270-4100.