Dave Nussbaum shares his favorite Thanksgiving dish

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — All this week CBS 42 is sharing out some of our team’s favorite holiday dishes!
First up is Dave Nussbaum:
Bone Soup
Instructions:
- Take the carcass of the turkey and boil it for a few hours to make a broth (The best flavor comes from a smoked or fried turkey)
Remove all the bones
2. Once complete, add to the broth: carrots, pieces of turkey, other leftovers from Thanksgiving dinner.
3. Then add salt, pepper, garlic pepper and Tony’s to taste
4. Boil egg noodles (follow direction on bag/box)
5. Add in noodles to individual bowls and pour soup over them
Enjoy!