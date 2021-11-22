Dave Nussbaum shares his favorite Thanksgiving dish

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The CDC has recalled and issued warnings about romaine lettuce, turkey products and more. (courtesy: Shutterstock via CNN)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — All this week CBS 42 is sharing out some of our team’s favorite holiday dishes!

First up is Dave Nussbaum:

Bone Soup

Instructions:

  1. Take the carcass of the turkey and boil it for a few hours to make a broth (The best flavor comes from a smoked or fried turkey)
    Remove all the bones 

2. Once complete, add to the broth: carrots, pieces of turkey, other leftovers from Thanksgiving dinner.

3. Then add salt, pepper, garlic pepper and Tony’s to taste

4. Boil egg noodles (follow direction on bag/box)

5. Add in noodles to individual bowls and pour soup over them

Enjoy!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story