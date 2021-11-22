Dave Nussbaum shares his favorite Thanksgiving dish

The CDC has recalled and issued warnings about romaine lettuce, turkey products and more. (courtesy: Shutterstock via CNN)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — All this week CBS 42 is sharing out some of our team’s favorite holiday dishes!

First up is Dave Nussbaum:

Bone Soup

Instructions:

Take the carcass of the turkey and boil it for a few hours to make a broth (The best flavor comes from a smoked or fried turkey)

Remove all the bones

2. Once complete, add to the broth: carrots, pieces of turkey, other leftovers from Thanksgiving dinner.

3. Then add salt, pepper, garlic pepper and Tony’s to taste

4. Boil egg noodles (follow direction on bag/box)

5. Add in noodles to individual bowls and pour soup over them

Enjoy!