CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman Police Chief Kenny Culpepper is retiring after 44 years with the police department.

According to a Facebook post from the city of Cullman, Culpepper joined the department in 1978 and was named chief in 1988. Additionally, Culpepper served with the Alabama National Guard’s 20th Special Forces for 21 years.

Culpepper graduated from Auburn University with a degree in Criminal Justice and holds a degree in History and Political Science from Athens State University.