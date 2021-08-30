Coca-Cola Foothills Festival and CBS 42 bring live music to Jasper

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Coca-Cola Foothills Festival is back! Join CBS 42 for two full days of music, food, vendors and family fun in the heart of Downtown Jasper.

From it’s origins in 1997 and becoming a constant yearly event in 2013, the Coca-Cola Foothills Festival brings a unique mix of high-powered music and southern craft vendors to a bustling community in the heart of Alabama. The event is free with live music beginning Friday, Sept 10th, evening and continuing all day Saturday, September 11th.

