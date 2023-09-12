Content sponsored by the City of Trussville.

Formerly known as Trussville City Fest, Trussville Dog Daze is a can’t-miss event for the whole family.

Celebrating the community of Trussville, Dog Daze is a family-friendly event taking place on Saturday, Sept. 16 on Trussville’s Historic Mall. Featuring kids’ activities, vendors, food trucks, an art walk and more, there is sure to be something to entertain every member of the family.

“For over 40 years this annual event has been part of the Trussville community. It has drawn thousands of people and this year will be no exception. This year’s theme is ‘Bringing it Back’ and we will be bringing back the original name, Dog Daze, and moving the event to its original location,” said Mayor Buddy Choat.

Trussville’s Fresh Farmer’s Market will take place down the street from 8 a.m. to noon in the Holy Cross Church parking lot, so swing by and check that out before heading over to the grassy mall for the Dog Daze Marketplace where event vendors will be open for business from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will also feature a foam dance party presented by Mccullough Oil Company, the Pup Strut benefiting the Cahaba Dog Park and the Jefferson Memorial Car Show.

For more information about Trussville Dog Daze, its events and/or other events happening in Trussville, visit Trussville’s Chamber of Commerce event page.