City of Hoover to hold town meetings for potential art center

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT)- The community of Hoover could soon be getting a new arts center.

On Thursday, a series of town hall meetings will be held to discuss the possibility of the new site. Some of the locations being considered include the Patton Creek Shopping Venue and the Riverchase Galleria Mall.

The idea of an arts center has been several years in the making for Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato. Upon taking office in 2016, he conducted a survey and residents were in support of a facility being built. In a meeting Wednesday, the public is encouraged to come out and let their voices be heard.

“We have very arts involved members of our community around the city and we want to be able to contribute to their activities. We are certainly looking at existing facilities in the region, but this will probably be very unique and specific to the arts needs in the city of Hoover,” Allan Rice said.

The town hall meeting for the arts center is a part of an ongoing feasibility study. Once that is complete the information will be brought back to the city for some proposals to be considered. The two meetings will be held at noon and 5:30 p.m. at the Hoover Library Theatre. The event will also be live streamed on the city’s Facebook page.