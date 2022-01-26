VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Chopt Creative Salad Company opened their second Birmingham area location this week.

The new location, found at 709 Montgomery Hwy, Suit 108, opened it’s storefront on January 26 at 10:30 a.m.

The day prior to opening, the company said it partnered with Jones Valley Teaching Farm and invited guests to order online or through the Chopt app for several hours. All sales from January 25 are to be donated to Jones Valley Teaching Farm.

The Vestavia Hills location will be open Monday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.