CBS 42 is celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month, which began Sept. 15 and will continue through Oct. 15, and honors the histories, cultures and contributions of those with origins in Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South American countries.

From business owners to community leaders and more, those making up Birmingham’s local Hispanic community proudly hail from more than 30 different Latin countries, providing no shortage of interesting cultures to learn about and events to get involved in during this month’s celebration.

Sponsoring CBS 42’s very own celebration of Hispanic Heritage is Rubio Law Firm, located in Homewood and founded by Freddy Rubio. Rubio, who specializes in personal injury law and is a proud member of the Hispanic community, has always been passionate about fighting for the rights of others, especially those within the local Hispanic community.

“I remain watchful of injustices in civil cases and am compelled to constantly teach our community about their rights,” said Rubio of his work.

And while he’s passionate about his work, Rubio is also passionate about the intersection between the two communities he loves being part of: the Birmingham and Hispanic communities.

“From day-laborers to doctors at our hospitals, Latinos have been part of Alabama for over 50 years,” said Rubio, “While our music, food and art is different from Alabama, our beliefs and values are very similar.”

With the support of Rubio Law Firm, CBS 42 will be bringing you recommendations, event information and ways to support and celebrate your local Hispanic community during National Hispanic Heritage Month.