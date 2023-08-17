MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — The season’s first college football tailgate party is now set.

The CBS 42 sponsored event “14th annual Boiling N’ Bragging,” presented by Rotary District 6860, will be held Aug. 19 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Otey’s Tavern in Mountain Brook. The event raises money for the Critical Care Transport program at Children’s of Alabama.

The Children’s of Alabama Critical Care Transport team is now in its 40th year. The team transports more than 1,000 critically ill and injured children each year by helicopter, jet and ambulance.

Team members include highly trained registered nurses and respiratory therapists with the knowledge, understanding and skills necessary to provide age-appropriate care.

In addition to Rotary District 6860 and CBS 42, other sponsors include Sanspree Law Firm and Ample Energy.

Tickets are $30, and children 12 and under are free. For more information, visit boilingnbragging.org.