Bundles of Hope aiming to collect 400K diapers following pandemic price hikes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — From September 24 through October 3, you can find the folks of Bundles of Hope on the side of Highway 280 below the Target with a tent and a school bus they’re aiming to fill with 400,000 diapers.

The annual fundraiser and donation drive is a Bundles of Hope initiative to raise awareness for both the need for infant care supplies and how expensive those supplies are to those living on a limited income.

“The price of diapers has gone up, just like with toilet paper,” Lindsay Gray, with Bundles of Joy, said. “It’s gone up about eight to ten percent.”

Prior to pandemic-era spikes, basics like diapers would still cost families about $75 a month, according to Gray. Reasons like those are why Gray said Bundles of Hope was formed.

The organization will take the diapers back to their new headquarters in Downtown Birmingham, affectionately known as “The Changing Station,” and work to distribute them.

“We work with 40 local organizations to distribute the diapers,” Gray said. “That’s where all of these diapers and dollars we raise here are going.”

If you can’t make it to Highway 280, you can donate toward the cause here.