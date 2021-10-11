BPD and faith based community host events for Faith in Blue Weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police and the faith based community have partnered to host events for the inaugural Faith in Blue Weekend from October 8-11.

The goal of Faith in Blue is to create cohesion between religious leaders and the police force to allow communities to thrive.

“We’re trying to bring together various parts of the community so that we can work together to resolve crime and issues of crime, even fear of crime,” said Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith.

A prayer vigil was held as part of the event on Sunday at Linn Park and Faith in Blue has two events scheduled for Monday. The first is a blood drive with Life South at BPD headquarters on First Avenue. The second event is a “Critical Conversation” happening on the Birmingham Police Department’s Facebook page at 6 p.m.