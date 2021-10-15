Birmingham Zoo’s Hoots & Owls shares family fun for 3 weekends in October

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For three weekends in October, families can wear their favorite costumes and enjoy happy haunts, trick-or-treating and take wild ride’s around the Birmingham Zoo during Hoots & Howls.

CBS 42 is proud to partner with the Birmingham Zoo for three fun filled spooky weekends featuring live music, rides, trick-or-treating, food and much more. Proceeds go to caring and providing for the wonderful animals that bring joy to our home.

Events will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on starting October 16-17, 23-24 and ending on the 30-31. For more event details, how to purchase a ticket or how to donate, click here.