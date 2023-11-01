BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jimmie Hale Mission opened their doors at 6 p.m. Tuesday to the homeless and those needing warm shelter for the night as temperatures dropped to 30 degrees.

“We welcome them here at Jimmie Hale Mission to come in out of the cold. It’s what we’ve been doing for almost 80 years,” said Jimmie Hale Mission Executive Director Perryn Carroll.

Bed cots laid around the shelter as an effort by the city to help those stay warm as the cold temperature make its way through Birmingham.

“Otherwise, those in the cold will probably be sleeping in doorways or behind a dumpster tonight and that’s not what our community is all about,” said Carroll.

The shelter also provided free transportation for those in need, stopping by Brother Bryan Park and Linn Park to pick them up.

Carol said the shelters doors will remain open well into the winter months and they will provide warm meals to people as they stay.

“We open our doors at 6 p.m. and we’re open until 7a.m,” said Carroll. “Anyone that needs a warm place to stay.”

The shelter is accepting donations of bottles of water, coats and socks.

Donations can be dropped off at the Jimmie Hale Mission.