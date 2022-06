BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham VA Health Care System is holding a virtual hiring fair for RNs and LPNs Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Those interested in participating are asked to email their resume to VHABIRPCShiring@va.gov. Then join the below Zoom meeting by clicking on the following link between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Zoom Meeting: https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1617649652pwd=YWxGMWw3K1hub3VZTmlUME51SVQ5dz09

Meeting ID: 161 764 9652

Passcode: 297289