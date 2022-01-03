Birmingham Promise scholarship applications open for class of 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Applications for Birmingham Promise scholarships are officially open for seniors in Birmingham City Schools who plan to start college in the fall.

The program offers up to four years of tuition assistance for grads of Birmingham City Schools. The scholarships can be used at any public two-year or four-year college in Alabama.

Students have until June 1 to complete the application process.

More information can be found here.

According to a press release, Birmingham Promise has provided tuition assistance to 800 Birmingham graduates.