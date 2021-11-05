Birmingham City Schools seek parent opinions on COVID-19 vaccination

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools is seeking parent opinions on COVID-19 vaccination through a recently released survey.

The survey, which can be found here, was released to parents of BCS students on November 5.

“We want to make vaccines available at our schools so that they are convenient for our families,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan. “This survey will help determine the placement for pop-up clinics and the best time to offer them. It will also give us information on any issues or questions families may have about vaccines for their children.”

Parents are asked to complete the survey by November 15.