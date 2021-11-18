Beyond Van Gogh arrives in Birmingham for viewers to experience

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Beyond Van Gogh art exhibit has arrived in the magic city!

The Beyond Van Gogh exhibit has been traveling around the country and the world over the past couple of years, but has finally made it’s way to Birmingham. Starting on Nov. 17, visitors can stop by the BJCC to enjoy the masterful artwork of Vincent Van Gogh in an immersive way.

The exhibit “uses cutting-edge projection technology to create an engaging journey into the world of Van Gogh,” according to Beyond Van Gogh website.

“Using his dreams, his thoughts, and his words to drive the experience as a narrative, we move along projection swathed walls wrapped in light, colour, and shapes that swirl, dance and refocus into flowers, cafes and landscapes.”

The Van Gogh Birmingham experience runs from Nov. 17 to Jan. 2 on Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Center. The exhibit will also be open on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Years Day from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are still available on the exhibit’s website.