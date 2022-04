BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Public Library was recently awarded a grant from the American Library Association and National Endowment for Humanities for its series ‘Let’s Talk About: Women’s Suffrage.’

Project Director Deidre Powell-Sims joined CBS 42 News to discuss the ongoing series.

Watch the full interview in the video player above and for more information scan the QR code below: