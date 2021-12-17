Alabama Ballet to perform ‘The Nutcracker’ at the BJCC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — What would the holiday season be without seeing a performance of “The Nutcracker?” This weekend, the ballet production will be held in Birmingham.

The Alabama Ballet will be putting on their performance of George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” at the BJCC. The ballet company has spent the past several weeks rehearsing and preparing for their shows. According to the Alabama Ballet’s Associate Artistic Director, Roger Van Fleteren, this show series is among their most important.

“Usually, ‘Nutcracker’ is the one production a year companies survive on because it’s their biggest-selling show,” Van Fleteren said. “So it’s crucial everything come together perfectly for ‘The Nutcracker.’ The dancing, the sets, the costumes, the music. Everything has to be perfectly together because of our biggest show. We want the audience and city to see how good we are.”

Van Fleteren also said it’s every dance studio’s opportunity to share the beauty of ballet with their communities.

For the performers, being a part of “The Nutcracker” production has always held a special place in their hearts.

“We worked for like a month,” said Andres Castillo, a a four-year performer with Alabama Ballet said. “We’ve been rehearsing and it’s finally here. We can’t wait to be on the stage and see people enjoy it. You get to enjoy what you do and bring something different every time you do it.”

For many dancers around the world, “The Nutcracker” is often their first exposure to the world of ballet, Van Fleteren said. The Alabama Ballet said they’ll be offering that amazing first experience to all who come to see them.

“The Nutcracker” will open Friday at the BJCC with performances scheduled through Sunday. Additional shows will be held Dec. 21 through Dec 23. Tickets can be bought here.