Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School preparing to open in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Students with a passion for the aviation and aerospace industry will soon have the option to pursue unique opportunities in the classroom thanks to a new charter high school in Bessemer.

Founder of the Alabama Aerospace and Aviation Industry Ruben Morris said the recent approval to launch the school is pivotal. The school was denied the chance to launch in the Birmingham City School System twice and now will cater mostly to students of Bessemer. Morris said the approval represents not only a lot to him but a lot to the many people that have supported the school’s launch in the community.

“Our industry partners, like Delta Airlines, our higher education partners, like Auburn and Tuskegee, Miles, Lawson State. All of them have been waiting for this approval. While we are not serving the original community we intended, there is still a tremendous interest and need,” Morris said.

Curriculum will be stem-based, offering paths in aerospace, pilot and drone licensing and aircraft mechanics.

Prior to the opening, the school is looking for both volunteers and financial support as they continue this process. For more information about the school click here.