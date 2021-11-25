Addie Weaver shares her favorite Thanksgiving dish

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — All this week CBS 42 is sharing out some of our team’s favorite holiday dishes!

Next up is Addie Weaver!

Vegetable Casserole

Ingredients:

1 can cream of celery soup

1/2 cup sour cream

1 can white shoe peg corn

1 can French style green beans

1/2 cup onion

1/2 cup green bell pepper

1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1/2 cup celery

Touch of garlic powder

1 1/4 pack of Ritz Crackers

1 stick of butter (melted)

Instructions:

Combine and mix first 9 ingredients and put into a casserole dish.

Crush the crackers until they are crumbled fine and mix with the casserole dish.

Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

