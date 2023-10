BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 50th Annual Greek Food Festival is set for October 5-7 in Birmingham.

The festival will take place from 10:30 am – 9:30 pm each day at 307 19th Street South. Admission and parking for the event is free. The drive thru is available all three days from 10:30 am – 8:30 pm.

For a look at the full menu visit the following website: http://www.birminghamgreekfestival.net/