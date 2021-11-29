260 million-year-old cave at Rickwood Caverns State Park opens as ‘Wonderland Under Warrior’

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Rickwood Caverns State Park has made a tradition out of lighting and decorating their mile-long cave for the holidays. The park has opened as a holiday light experience for the past five years, previously under the name ‘Santa’s Underground Workshop.’

In 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa Claus’s workshop will be above ground – they’ve since renamed the experience to Wonderland Under Warrior.

CBS 42’s Landon Wexler visited Wonderland Under Warrior as they opened for the season.

“It took a team of about 10 people over the course of about two months to set the Wonderland up,” Rickwood Caverns State Park Manager Bridgette Grace said.

That team of about ten spent hours organizing different areas of the cave into rooms, including a snow room, a ‘Rickwhoville ‘room and more. Lights are tucked into the cave’s crevasses in creative ways. Guests will also see various characters within the Wonderland as well.

“This is the only time of year we offer self-guided tours,” Grace said. “You go a half-mile into the cave and half-mile out through different themed areas.”

Santa will be on-site for photo opportunities until Dec. 23. The Wonderland Under Warrior experience at Rickwood Caverns State Park will be open to the public until Jan. 2.