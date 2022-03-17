BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — The Five Points Alliance annual St. Patrick’s Day Festivities have fully returned as Alabama moves out of the pandemic.

For many businesses in Five Points South, this year is extra special since several events were changed or cancelled during the past two years. In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, many businesses are holding specials ranging from food to Irish themed drinks throughout the week.

Dave’s Pub is one of several businesses participating and co-owner, Preston Hooten, said they’ll offer drink specials and entertainment. Hooten said the day represents a lot to many of the venues when it comes to seeing a boost in business.

“We were pretty impacted the last couple of years by the pandemic. So, it really is huge for Birmingham to be able to get back out and congregate and enjoy a holiday,” Hooten said.

Filter Coffee Parlor Co-Owner James Little encourages the public to come and enjoy the week’s events while supporting local business. The parlor offers a lucky charms cereal milk latte as unique Irish drink as well.

“The fact that here we are two years later, kind of like reliving what we did two years ago, is kind of a breath of fresh air for merchants. It’s kind of for the area bringing back some of the things we used to do,” Little said.

For a full list of participating venues for Five Points South St. Patrick’s Day festivities you can visit St. Patrick’s Day Five Points Birmingham (stpatsfivepoints.com)

The final day of celebrations for the holiday will be Saturday. Downtown