Missing Persons Alert issued for 86-year-old Tuscaloosa man

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are searching for an elderly man last seen in Tuscaloosa.

ALEA has issued a missing person alert for Ralph Dale Wilson, 86 years old, last seen Feb. 7, 2021.

Authorities say Wilson was last seen leaving his residence in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

If you have other information about this missing person, contact the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at (205)752-0616.