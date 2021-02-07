Missing Persons Alert issued for 86-year-old Tuscaloosa man

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are searching for an elderly man last seen in Tuscaloosa.
ALEA has issued a missing person alert for Ralph Dale Wilson, 86 years old, last seen Feb. 7, 2021.
Authorities say Wilson was last seen leaving his residence in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
If you have other information about this missing person, contact the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at (205)752-0616.
LATEST HEADLINES
- PHOTOS: Man in swimsuit runs on field before being tackled by security during Super Bowl
- Does Center Point need its own police department to curb crime?
- Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9
- Reddit airs 5-second Super Bowl commercial
- Why did the Weeknd’s backup dancers wear bandages during Super Bowl halftime show?