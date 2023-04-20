A new generation of the Ford Mustang will soon arrive for the 2024 model year, and the folks at Saleen are ready to turn it into a 302.

The Southern California engineering and motorsport company this week released a teaser sketch of its new 302 Mustang based on the seventh generation of Ford’s iconic pony car.

The teaser points to extensive modifications to the body, with new designs for the fascias, fenders, hood, rear spoiler, and rear three-quarter windows. It’s a wild design that makes even Ford’s new Mustang Dark Horse appear conservative in comparison.

Saleen will also have the performance to back up the new looks. Like the current 302 based on the sixth-generation Mustang, the new one will offer a trio of performance stages. These will include a White Label with at least 500 hp, a Yellow Label with at least 750 hp, and a Black Label with more than 800 hp. In each case, the upgrade will be based on the Mustang’s 5.0-liter V-8, and the Yellow and Black Label upgrades will likely use a supercharger.

Teaser for 2024 Saleen 302 Mustang

Other performance upgrades will include a tuned suspension featuring Saleen’s Racecraft-branded components, improved aero, and uprated brakes. The cars will also get custom interiors.

Buyers should also have the choice of manual or automatic transmissions, and possibly a convertible body style.

2023 Saleen SA-40 Mustang

Saleen hasn’t mentioned when its 2024 302 will be ready, but the company is still accepting orders for the current 302. The company in March also unveiled the ultimate version to celebrate 40 years of business. Called the SA-40, the car features a speedster-style body and packs 800 hp. It’s limited to just 10 units and is priced from $142,000.

