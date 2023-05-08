A Nissan GT-R auction price record has been set.

An R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R driven by Paul Walker in 2009’s “Fast & Furious,” the fourth installment of the franchise, went under the hammer last week at a Bonhams auction in Brussels, Belgium, and the final sale price including the buyer’s premium was a staggering $1.357 million.

Although prices of classic GT-Rs have soared in recent years, particularly in the case of the R34 generation, the price paid for this GT-R is on another level. The price is almost 10 times what R34 Skyline GT-Rs currently start at in markets where the car is available.

R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R from “Fast and Furious 4” – Photo credit: Bonhams

R34 Skyline GT-Rs were built from 1999 to 2022, and this one is a 2000 model originally brought into the U.S. in 2008 for filming by the former company Kaizo Industries, which got around import restrictions by classifying the car as a kit car and attaching its own VIN. It needed to be imported without an engine for this particular import loophole, so the turbocharged 2.6-liter inline-6 here isn’t a numbers-matching engine.

Several R34 Nissan Skylines were used for filming, though this car was the only genuine GT-R. The others were lesser GT and GT-T models modified to resemble the hero car. One of those cars had its body grafted onto an off-road dune buggy to use when filming jump scenes.

According to the listing, this GT-R was customized by Kaizo Industries’ Daryl Alison to meet Walker’s personal specification, and the car remains in that state. Key modifications include a custom roll cage, OMP racing buckets (allegedly still in Walker’s seating position), 19-inch Volk Racing RE30 wheels, a Turbonetics intercooler, a Nismo NE-1 exhaust, and a Windows PC linked to an MFD Xenarc display, used to generate the digital gauge readouts seen in the film. The car is also finished in the R34’s Bayside Blue hero color.

