Keanu Reeves is set to star in a documentary about the underdog story that saw a newly established Formula 1 team win the 2009 World Championship.

The four-part documentary “Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story” will air this fall on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ in the rest of the world.

Produced by North One, the documentary will tell the story of Ross Brawn’s purchase of the Honda F1 team at the start of 2009 and subsequent turnaround which saw the team, rebranded as Brawn GP, take home both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles that year.

The Drivers’ title was awarded to Jenson Button who will feature in the documentary, along with Brawn.

Keanu Reeves and Jenson Button

Brawn sold the team to Mercedes-Benz at the end of 2009 and stayed with the squad until 2013, after which he took a break from F1. He returned in 2017 to take up his current role as a manager on the sport’s administrative side.

Reeves was spotted at various F1 races in recent years, and according to reports from July he conducted interviews with various other personalities linked with F1 at the time Brawn was competing. Former Ferrari Chairman Luca di Montezemolo and former F1 driver Rubens Barrichello, who also drove for Brawn GP, were mentioned in the reports.

Reeves is known for his love of speed, though he’s more widely known for his love of motorcycles rather than cars, having even founded high-end motorcycle brand Arch Motorcycle with Gard Hollinger in 2011. That hasn’t stopped him from being associated with the car world; he visited Ferrari’s headquarters in 2015.

Following the recent success of “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” on Netflix, a number of rival streaming services have announced plans for F1-related content. A documentary about Lewis Hamilton and an F1 movie starring Brad Pitt are already locked in for AppleTV+.

