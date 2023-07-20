The British tuner Kahn Design has revealed its first take on the latest Range Rover, which is also the first project from the company’s new Racing Green customization program.

Kahn calls it the Range Rover Racing Green Fintail Edition, and its arrival also marks the 20th anniversary of the launch of Kahn’s first Range Rover offering.

JLR has gone to great lengths to increase the level of personalization on its latest Range Rover, as buyers are able to add their favorite color via a match-to-sample paint option. They’re also able to choose numerous types of materials for the cabin, including ceramics with embossed patterns.

Kahn also offers unique wheels and body elements, and almost limitless options for the cabin. In the case of the new Racing Green program, Kahn’s personalization options are skewed toward a performance theme.

2023 Kahn Range Rover Racing Green Fintail Edition 2023 Kahn Range Rover Racing Green Fintail Edition 2023 Kahn Range Rover Racing Green Fintail Edition

For the Range Rover Racing Green Fintail Edition, the program has resulted in an aero package consisting of a front fascia extension with an integrated lip spoiler, chunky side skirts, and a rear diffuser with additional stabilizing fins, hence the Fintail name. Kahn also adds a new three-spoke wheel design inspired by a design used on a 1995 Range Rover that belonged to Princess Diana.

Inside, Kahn has limited the modifications to new quilted leather on the seats. The perforated leather features various patterns for the quilting and can be ordered with contrast stitching.

Kahn said it plans more options for both the Range Rover and Racing Green program, and that further announcements will be made in the near future.

