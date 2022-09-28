The 2023 Nissan Ariya electric crossover starts at $44,485 with destination, but early reservation holders will get lower pricing on certain versions, Nissan confirmed Tuesday in a press release.

The base price applies to the entry-level Ariya Engage trim level with front-wheel drive. The Engage is the only Ariya model to get a 65-kwh (63-kwh usable) battery pack as standard equipment. That pack enables a Nissan-estimated 216 miles of range; the 91-kwh (87-kwh usable) pack that’s standard on all other trim levels and optional on the Engage allows for 289 miles or 304 miles, depending on the model.

Above the Engage, the Ariya lineup includes front-wheel drive Venture+ ($48,485), Evolve+ ($51,485), Empower+ ($54,985), and Premiere ($55,985) trim levels.

Nissan will also offer E-4orce, a special all-wheel-drive system that’s about more than additional traction. Four Ariya E-4orce trim levels will be offered: Engage with the 63-kwh pack ($48,485), Engage+ with the 87-kwh pack ($52,485), Evolve+ ($55,485), and Platinum+ ($61,485).

Early reservation holders who plunked down a $500 refundable deposit got lower pricing on some of these models. Nissan offered this special pricing on the front-wheel-drive Venture+, Evolve, and Premiere, as well as the Platinum E-4orce model, with a discount of $1,240 on the Venture+ and $2,535 on the other three models.

Nissan in May 2021 claimed to have 200,000 global hand raisers for the Ariya. It opened reservations for the United States in November 2021, but hasn’t followed up on how many of those early hand raisers converted to actual reservations. Nissan also offered a two-year free EVgo membership with $500 in charging credits for the first 10,000 reservations made before January 31, 2022.

The Ariya is scheduled to start U.S. deliveries this fall, but so far it isn’t slated to be assembled here—so it will miss out on the federal EV tax credit. Customers may still qualify for state and local incentives, however.

In a preview drive of the Ariya earlier this year we found it to be one of the most spacious and refined of its crossover-EV cohort. It will also coexist alongside its predecessor, the Nissan Leaf, which will continue in the lineup at a lower price point.

