TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Wenonah girls’ flag football team made history during the 1A-5A state title championship game on Wednesday.

The thrills, twists and turns came down to the final play for the dragons in overtime, where Samarian Franklin put the season on her back and sprinted toward the goal line.

The play was followed through flawlessly, capturing the program’s first-ever flag football state title.

“During the game, I had two interception game picks and I got in my head,” Franklin said. “But, coach said keep it right and this what we came to do. That last play he told me to just go and now here we are.”

The junior completed 18 of 32 passes, with one touchdown in the championship game. She also added 32 yards on 10 carries with punting four times for a 26-point 8-yard average.

“She is one of the ones that is going to be good enough to compete on a spot on the national team,” Wenonah Head flag football coach Cedric Lane said.

For Franklin, she says playing the sport of flag football has changed her life in more ways than one.

“This sport means a lot to me because it is the sport I grew up playing, “ Franklin said. “I play basketball and football but I was so rough so I stayed playing both. I couldn’t get on the boys’ team but I was so excited when Coach Lane came and brought football. We have been at it ever since.”

Franklin has one piece of advice for any other girls who want to participate in one of the fastest-growing sports in Alabama.

“Come on girls!” Franklin said. “It is not just for boys and vice-versa.”

Her humility and leadership make Samarian Franklin our CBS 42 Athlete of the Week.