Photo of Vivi Evans of the Homewood Tennis Club, CBS 42’s Athlete of the Week.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Power-packed dynamo! That’s the best way to describe tennis phenom Vivi Evans of the Homewood Tennis Club.

“She’s a naturally gifted athlete,” Russell Payne, the club’s head tennis pro, said. “She’s very explosive, when you combine those two attributes, it’s what makes her a dangerous player.”

At just 11 years old, Evans is already “serving” some stiff competition around the state of Alabama, and recently placed second in her last state competition as a level 5 player.

Evans has already figured out the most important parts of her game have little to do with her fabulous footwork or fierce forehand.

“I’ve gotten better at my mental game,” Evans said. “If I’m down, I stay confident and push through, trying to get better.”

The future of the game is in good hands as she has her sights set on being one of the top collegiate players in the country someday. She certainly shows all the signs of reaching those dreams.

“No question in my mind she can play college and excel,” Payne said. “She is a lefty which is particularly dangerous and like I said she is very explosive when she uses her forehand.

Evans has all the tools to make it to the top and already understands how to navigate the road to success.