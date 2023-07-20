IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The UAB Blazers work together to score touchdowns in the end zone but they’re also working together to build a home for a local family.

On Thursday, several UAB Blazers football players teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to build a home in Irondale.

Running back Jermaine Moore tells me constructing a home in the heat is a challenge, but he says that won’t stop him or his teammates from getting good work done.

“We want to set a standard here in Birmingham that it is not all about football. We really want to give back to the community and serve and grow,” Moore said.

The team’s selfless effort did not go unrecognized by the CEO of Greater Birmingham Habitat for Humanity, Charles Moore.

“I’m sure there are other things they can be doing on a hot day but they’re out here working hard, sweating, putting in the effort,” Moore said. “For Habitat, it wouldn’t be possible for us to do this if we didn’t have groups to come out and support us.”

Bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope is the mission of Habitat of Humanity. By putting these words into action, the UAB Blazers football team is CBS 42’s Athletes of the Week.

“Everything we try to do, we try to show the city that we are behind it 100 percent — that we support everything about this city, that we rep this city every time we go out and play,” UAB Football director of character Matt McCants said. “We want the city to be proud of us and show back and be proud of us as well.”

The home being built will be donated to the Eaton family. It is expected to be completed in about seven weeks.