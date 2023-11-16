ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) – Thompson High School quarterback Trent Seaborn is no stranger to success.

Even as a freshman, Seaborn knows what it takes to take a team all the way and has the experience leading the Warriors to their fourth consecutive state title in 2022 as an eighth-grader.

“Playing football at such a high level has helped me play harder and work harder,” Seaborn said. “It’s helped me mature not just on the field but also off it.”

That journey to success is on track to repeat once again, as the Warriors opened up their post-season run with a dominant win, shutting out Florence 42-0 in the opening round of the Class 7A state playoffs.

Seaborn’s stat line spoke for itself against the Falcons as the freshman completed 25-for-29 of his passed for over 350 yards and three scores, all within the first half of the game.

“Our O-line did great, our running backs did great, the whole offense did great,” Seaborn said. “They all did great and that is what set me up to succeed and have a great game.”

With only being a freshman, the sky is the limit for the Warrior’s signal caller as the past two seasons have been all about growth and confidence to take the Warrior offense to the next level.

“Maturity-wise, he is one of those kids that you are blessed daily,” Thompson Head Football Coach Mark Freeman said. “He is very mature and grounded in his faith and in his character. It’s a blessing to watch.”

“It’s always win as one,” Seaborn said. “With the next game in the playoffs coming up, we are focusing on preparing for that game, making sure we know what to do and then eventually winning that game and moving on to the next one.”

Seaborn and the Warriors will be back in action Friday hosting Vestavia Hills in the Class 7A Quarterfinals. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. The Warriors are on the hunt for their fifth consecutive Class 7A state championship.

For his leadership, humility, and confidence, make Trent Seaborn our CBS 42 Athlete of the Week.