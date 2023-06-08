HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Take a spin around Greystone Golf and Country Club, and you can’t help but notice everyone’s talking about a kid with a sweet swing.

“He’s the best man!” Junior golfer Luke Ballintine said about his classmate. “He trains harder than anybody, he’s a good teammate and a better friend. He’s always there.”

Spain Park’s Chase Kyes is taking the prep golf scene by storm after winning the class 7A individual state golf tournament this spring. It was his goal after coming up short in 2022.

“I made a goal at the beginning of the season to win the state championship because I got second last year,” said Kyes, who will be a junior this fall. “I didn’t want that to happen again this year.”

So how much did Chase improve during that time?

“I broke the scoring record this year with 68.2,” Kyes said. “I tied Robby Shelton, he’s on the PGA tour now. I tied his record for most under-par rounds in a season.”

Just like Shelton, this “Phenom of the Fairway” is hoping to one day make his mark on the Pro Tour as well.

“I don’t want to just be a professional, I want to be a really good professional,” said Kyes. “I want to go to college and play golf and then do as well as I can there. [I want to] get as good as I can in college. Then turn pro and see where golf takes me.”

Congratulations to Spain Park’s Chase Kyes, who’s not only an “Ace in the Hole” but CBS 42’s Athlete of the Week.