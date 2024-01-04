HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Wednesday night was a career night for Samford junior guard A.J. Stanton-McCray, who helped lead the Bulldogs to their first SoCon win over Chattanooga.

McCray finished the night with 29 points, shot 9-of-12 from the field and was a perfect 6-for-6 from beyond the arch.

“This was my first season playing with him,” Samford guard Garrett Hicks said. “He is one of the best players I have ever played with and watching him hit six straight threes is something you love to see.”

The junior from Delray Beach Florida is coming into his own this year. His work ethic, tenacity, and communication skills have developed him into a leader that his teammates look up to.

“He has had a year of being healthy,” Bulldog’s head coach Bucky McMillan said. “It is just the tip of the iceberg for him, and I challenged him the other day when I spoke to him and asked why he can’t be the guy in this league”

“I came in during COVID year and it was a hard year,” Staton-McCray said. “The following year, I was injured and last year I was just trying to get back in the groove. It has been fun playing with these guys. We are consistently growing and the program is getting better.”

With the win over Chattanooga, the Bulldogs are on a 12-game winning streak. It marks the best in the program since the 1998-99 season.

The Bulldogs will be back in action Saturday on the road, taking on The Citadel Bulldogs. Tip-off is slated for noon central time.