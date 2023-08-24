PINSON VALLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pinson Valley High School football team opens its season Friday at home against Florence. The Indians are a young team, but one senior has really stepped up as a leader.

Cam Benefield knows the ropes and hopes to lead the team to success this fall. As a senior linebacker for Pinson Valley, he’s learned a lot in his four years as a starter.

“It’s been great. As far as I’ve been playing, I’ve started all four years I’ve been in high school,” Eatman said.

“Right now, it’s his leadership. a lot of guys in the locker room lean on him and call on him when they want to get things done. He has been that guy in the locker room where the younger guys look up to him,” Head coach Gentrell Eatman said.

Cam wants to play college and eventually make it to the NFL. Best of luck to Cam Benefield this season, and congratulations on being our CBS 42 Athlete of the Week.