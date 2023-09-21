PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) –- Anna Ruffin is a standout player on the Pinson Valley volleyball team. She’s been making noise her junior year and leading her team to greater things this season.

She’s not just the star player, she’s the backbone of the team.

“I think with Anna, her teammates respect her because of the way she handles herself on the court,” Pinson Valley head coach Stacy Ewing said. “She helps guide the younger ones that are new to the sport and new to the program.”

Ruffin was unanimously voted captain by her teammates and is the leader, mentor, and big sister on the team.

“This team is good,” Ruffin said. “The attitudes are good. We all hype each other up. It’s fun, we are all talking and laughing so it’s all good.”

Ruffin has been playing for the varsity team since the seventh grade and gives so much life on and off the court, noted as being an amazing student and friend. Congratulations to Anna Ruffin: our CBS 42 Athlete of the Week!