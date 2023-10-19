BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Last Friday night was a special night for the Parker High School football team, as the Thundering Herd captured their first Regional Title since 2014 with a 13-10 win over Mountain Brook.

It was a nail-biter to the very finish, but it was junior athlete Na’eem Offord who had the go-ahead rushing touchdown in the final seconds of the game to seal the deal for his team.

“You know some people try to outsmart people sometimes,” Parker Head Football Coach Frank Warren said. “But I say get the ball in the best player’s hands and have them make the play.”

With the win, Parker High School moves to 7-1 on the season and undefeated at 5-0 in region play. The win last Friday got Parker back on track as the Thundering Herd has been on a mission ever since their overtime loss to Pleasant Grove at the end of September.

“We were trying to bounce back from the loss we had to Pleasant Grove,” Offord said. “It irritated us a little that we lost because the goal was to go undefeated but that is football and that is life so we have to continue to prepare for the rest of the season.”

Offord, who is a five-star top 100 recruit, is listed as the number one recruit in the country for the Class of 2025 at the Cornerback position per 247 Sports. He has already committed to play in the Under Armour All-America Game later on in the year.

Offord has over 40 Division One offers including Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Michigan, Penn State and Georgia.

With two touchdowns, 115 yards on 12 carries over Mountain Brook, makes Na’eem Offord our CBS 42 Athlete of the Week