OAKMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — At the age of seven, Joshua Brink is proving himself to be an all-star catcher on the baseball field.

“I put Joshua wherever the ball’s going to land because I know he can catch it,” Oak Mountain 7U Eagles head coach Jonathan Stout said.

Even if catching it means catching a head to the lip.

“I was going to catch a pop fly and then two other guys ran into me,” said Joshua Brink, who often times plays outfield.

“It was a little sliding catch and a little collision after the catch,” Stout said.

Normally, Joshua would rub some dirt on it, but this injury took him out of the game.

“I got cleaned up and then went to go get stitches,” Joshua said. “It didn’t hurt too bad.”

“He’s always tough,” said Stout. “He took a break off that game. The doctor got him a couple of stitches in his lip, and he was back out there the next game, the very next day.”

Fielding can be scary for young baseball players, but Joshua says there’s a lesson learned to make it a little less intimidating.

“You should call it,” said Joshua.

“All of the teammates quickly yell ‘Got it got it got it,'” Stout said. “They don’t yell it just once — They yell it about three times now.”

With that kind of toughness, there’s no telling what Joshua will be able to do in his future of sports and for that, he’s our CBS 42 Athlete of the Week.