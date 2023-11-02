MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — For the first time since 2021, the Mountain Brook High School volleyball team secured another state title at the Alabama High School Class 6A State Tournament with a 3-1 win over Saraland on Wednesday. It was the Spartan’s seventh state title in ten years.

This year’s team was loaded with veteran talent with six seniors to help lead their team to yet another state title. However, junior outside hitter Mae Mae Beatty was another leader of this Spartans squad.

“I really like to bring energy,” Beatty said. “I was thinking killer mentality. We have three games left in the season so give it your all.”

Throughout the entire class 6A tournament, Beatty was one of the most consistent players for the Spartans and started in all three games.

In the Spartan’s thrilling 3-2 victory over twenty-one time state champion Bayside, Beatty would clock in 15 kills along with 11 digs. In the state title game against Saraland, the junior would add in 11 digs.

Her stats are not the only thing that keeps the junior on the court: it’s her dedication to her teammates and the energy she brings, according to Mountain Brook head coach Mattie Gardner.

“Mae Mae has become and earned to be a six-rotation player,” Gardner said. “She is just a kid that wants to compete and I love that about her. She doesn’t want to get lost in the details of form and technique. She just wants to go for it and that is what we tell her to do.”

“I love how everyone is on the team,” Beatty said. “Everyone wants to make each other better and lift each other up. Everything is positive and there is no negative energy.”

Her spirit, loyalty, and energy to her teammates and coaches make Mae Mae Beatty our CBS 42 Athlete of the Week.